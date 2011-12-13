(Refiles Dec. 9 item to fix PDF link for chart on capex)
The Consumer Discretionary sector in Thailand has the
highest percentage increase in capital expenditure on a
year-on-year basis, Thomson Reuters StarMine Data shows.
Capital expenditures have increased 75.2 percent, indicating
heavy rebuilding efforts after the worst flooding in decades,
which is positive for the sector as a whole.
For a chart on capex: link.reuters.com/myq55s
The sector looks attractive at current levels with a
Price/StarMine Intrinsic Value of 0.55. The lower the ratio the
cheaper the sector.
Average long-term growth estimates of 21.2 percent is the
second-highest behind industrials at 39.3 percent.
For a chart on Thai growth: r.reuters.com/pag55s
The Consumer Discretionary sector has 45 "Strong Buy", 46
"Buy", 32 "Hold", 3 "Sell" and 12 "Strong Sell" recommendations.
The Healthcare Sector has the second-highest capex growth
rate of 72 percent year-on-year, with an average long-term
growth rate of 13.1 percent.
CONTEXT:
Starmine's Intrinsic Valuation adjusts for the usually
optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the
resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.
Thailand's worst floods in at least 50 years have devastated
industry and farmland, but the situation is improving steadily
as water has subsided in many affected areas and some factories
are back at work.
For a FACTBOX on the flood crisis and the economy:
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)