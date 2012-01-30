Jan 30 Bangkok Expressway trades
at a steep discount to its book value among Thailand companies,
data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
TPI Polene, Thanachart Capital,
Electricity Generating and Vanachai Group are
some other firms trading at a discount to their book value.
These companies also have strong scores on StarMine's valuation
and momentum model (Val-Mo).
The data screens stocks tracked by at least two analysts.
TPI Polene trades at a 48 percent discount to its book value
and Bangkok Expressway is at a 24 percent discount, as of
Friday's closing prices.
StarMine dataset on Thai companies:
link.reuters.com/pas36s
CONTEXT:
TPI Polene is a cement manufacturer, Bangkok Expressway is
the country's leading toll road operator, Electricity Generating
is the second-largest private power producer, Thanachart Capital
owns 51 percent of Thanachart Bank and Vanachai Group
is a wood-based panel producer.
StarMine's Val-Mo model combines four valuation and momentum
signals unique to StarMine.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Anshuman Daga and
Sunil Nair)