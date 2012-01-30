Jan 30 Bangkok Expressway trades at a steep discount to its book value among Thailand companies, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

TPI Polene, Thanachart Capital, Electricity Generating and Vanachai Group are some other firms trading at a discount to their book value. These companies also have strong scores on StarMine's valuation and momentum model (Val-Mo).

The data screens stocks tracked by at least two analysts.

TPI Polene trades at a 48 percent discount to its book value and Bangkok Expressway is at a 24 percent discount, as of Friday's closing prices.

StarMine dataset on Thai companies:

link.reuters.com/pas36s

CONTEXT:

TPI Polene is a cement manufacturer, Bangkok Expressway is the country's leading toll road operator, Electricity Generating is the second-largest private power producer, Thanachart Capital owns 51 percent of Thanachart Bank and Vanachai Group is a wood-based panel producer.

StarMine's Val-Mo model combines four valuation and momentum signals unique to StarMine. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Sunil Nair)