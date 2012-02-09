Feb 9 Chuo Senko Pcl, TTL Industries Pcl and Internet Thailand Pcl are three companies showing negative enterprise values (EV) among the more than 550 Thailand stocks tracked by Thomson Reuters StarMine.

A negative EV indicates a company's market value is less than the net cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet.

Chuo Senko has a negative EV of 174.1 million Thai baht ($5.66 million), TTL has a negative EV of 74.7 million baht and Internet Thailand has a negative EV of 61 million baht.

Chuo Senko and TTL look attractive based on valuations, StarMine data shows. Chuo Senko has a relative and intrinsic valuation percentile score of 100, while TTL has a Relative and Intrinsic valuation percentile score of 86 and 98 respectively.

Chuo Senko has an Earnings Quality percentile score of 93 and TTL has a score of 77, indicating sustainable earnings over the next 12 months.

As of Wednesday's close, all three stocks had outperformed the 8 percent rise in the benchmark SET index so far this year. Chuo Senko has risen 28 percent to 11.0 baht and Internet Thailand is up 8.77 percent. TTL has gained 38.5 percent so far this year and closed at 45 baht on Tuesday .

CONTEXT:

Chuo Senko is an advertising agency, TTL industries is a textile firm, while Internet Thailand is in the information technology business.

StarMine's Intrinsic Valuation Model adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.

StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region. The higher the RV, the cheaper the stock.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company's past operating performance. ($1 = 30.7450 Thai baht) (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair)