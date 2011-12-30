Dec 30 Thailand's materials sector has seen the highest percentage growth in net income of 68.9 year-on-year, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The sector looks attractive at current levels and trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9, compared with the market average of 11.7.

For a related graphic: r.reuters.com/dyv75s

With an average long-term growth rate of 18 percent, the sector has a price-earnings growth ratio of 0.55.

The sector trades at a Price/StarMine Intrinsic Value ratio of 0.46, compared with the overall market at 0.56.

StarMine's Intrinsic Valuation model adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.

The sector has 61 "strong buy" or "buy" recommendations, 23 "hold" and 9 "sell" or "strong sell" ratings. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)