Dec 30 Thailand's materials sector has
seen the highest percentage growth in net income of 68.9
year-on-year, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The sector looks attractive at current levels and trades at
a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9, compared with the market
average of 11.7.
With an average long-term growth rate of 18 percent, the
sector has a price-earnings growth ratio of 0.55.
The sector trades at a Price/StarMine Intrinsic Value ratio
of 0.46, compared with the overall market at 0.56.
StarMine's Intrinsic Valuation model adjusts for the usually
optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the
resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.
The sector has 61 "strong buy" or "buy" recommendations, 23
"hold" and 9 "sell" or "strong sell" ratings.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)