Thai Reinsurance is the worst performer among 109
stocks in the financials sector in the country tracked by
Thomson Reuters StarMine. But the stock's valuation seems
attractive.
The reinsurer's stock is currently trading 35 percent below
its 200-day simple moving average. It has lost 44 percent in
value since touching a year high of 7.05 baht on Sept. 7 and is
currently trading at its lowest in more than eight years.
I/B/E/S consensus earnings forecast for 2012 is 0.57 baht,
nearly double the 0.29 baht for 2011. The re-insurer also looks
attractive at current levels as per StarMine, with Val-Mo and
Earnings Quality percentile scores of 95 and 79 respectively.
Technically, the stock has support at 3.78 baht levels and
is showing a consolidation pattern. The shares rose 2 percent on
Tuesday.
CONTEXT:
Standard & Poor's placed the largest domestic reinsurer's
ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications citing its
exposure to flood-affected areas in Thailand.
On Oct. 10, Thai Re had said it may be hit by a 260 million
baht catastrophe loss due to the floods. Later it said the loss
may be more than the estimates.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and gives ratings based on a combination of value and
momentum metrics. Earnings Quality score looks at whether the
composition of earnings in the recent past was robust enough for
its growth rate to be sustainable.
