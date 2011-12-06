Thai Reinsurance is the worst performer among 109 stocks in the financials sector in the country tracked by Thomson Reuters StarMine. But the stock's valuation seems attractive.

The reinsurer's stock is currently trading 35 percent below its 200-day simple moving average. It has lost 44 percent in value since touching a year high of 7.05 baht on Sept. 7 and is currently trading at its lowest in more than eight years.

I/B/E/S consensus earnings forecast for 2012 is 0.57 baht, nearly double the 0.29 baht for 2011. The re-insurer also looks attractive at current levels as per StarMine, with Val-Mo and Earnings Quality percentile scores of 95 and 79 respectively.

Technically, the stock has support at 3.78 baht levels and is showing a consolidation pattern. The shares rose 2 percent on Tuesday.

CONTEXT:

Standard & Poor's placed the largest domestic reinsurer's ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications citing its exposure to flood-affected areas in Thailand.

On Oct. 10, Thai Re had said it may be hit by a 260 million baht catastrophe loss due to the floods. Later it said the loss may be more than the estimates.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and gives ratings based on a combination of value and momentum metrics. Earnings Quality score looks at whether the composition of earnings in the recent past was robust enough for its growth rate to be sustainable. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)