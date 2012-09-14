Thanachart Capital Public Co Ltd looks the most
attractive on valuations among 23 companies in Thailand's
financials sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The firm has high Relative Valuation (RV) and Value-Momentum
(Val-Mo) scores of 91 and 94 respectively. The higher the RV
score the cheaper the stock, compared to its peers.
Thanachart's Earnings Quality (EQ) score has increased by 40
points to 81 since its June 2012 filing on Aug. 29.
The financial services company's gross margin for 2011 beat
the industry average by nearly 11 percent.
Thanachart's Free Cashflow (FCF) has risen from negative
28.4 billion baht in December 2011 to 53 billion baht in June
2012. During the same period, its net income rose over 82
percent to 17 billion baht.
The stock has risen nearly 35 percent year-to-date, while
the broader index is up nearly 23 percent for the same
period, as of Thursday's close.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different
ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it
compared with all other stocks in the same region.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value
and momentum metrics.
The Earnings Quality model is a percentile (1-100) ranking
of stocks based on sustainability of earnings, with 100
representing the highest rank.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)