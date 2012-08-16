Th Plantations lags on analyst revisions among 19 firms in Malaysia's consumer staples sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 5, the lowest in the sector. This score has declined 79 points in the last 30 days.

It also has a poor Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 8. This score, too, has seen a marginal decline of 4 points since the company's Q2 filing in June 2012.

Analysts have cut their estimates for FY 2012 for the firm by an average of 23.6 percent and for FY 2013 by an average of 10.6 percent in the last 30 days.

Th Plantations' forward 12 month price-to-earnings ratio lags its peers by 20 percent.

Of the three analysts tracking the stock, one rates it a strong buy while two rank it a hold.

The stock currently trades at 57 percent of its intrinsic value of 4.39 ringgit. It is up nearly 18 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up 8.04 percent for the same period, based on Wednesday's close.

Aother firm in the Malaysian consumer staples sector with a low ARM score is Msm Malaysia Holdings Bhd with 10.

CONTEXT:

Th Plantation's Q2 net income stood at 19.89 million ringgit, up 52 percent over the previous quarter.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting By Reshma Apte;Editing by Sunil Nair)