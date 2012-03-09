Ticon Industrial Connection emerges as a stand-out performer based on analyst revisions among 97 stocks in Thailand, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The factory developer has the maximum Analyst Revision score of 100 and a positive predicted surprise of 7.5 percent for the current financial year 2012.

While analysts' mean earnings per share estimate for the full year is 1.44 Thai baht, the StarMine SmartEstimate is 1.55 baht.

Smart Estimates place more emphasis on projections from the most accurate analysts, suggesting that full-year results could most likely surprise on the upside.

At current levels of 12.20 baht, the stock trades at less than half its intrinsic value of 29.02 baht as determined by StarMine.

Year-to-date, the stock is up nearly 12 percent compared to the benchmark index which is up 14 percent.

Of the nine analysts tracking the stock, five have strong buy or buy ratings, two have a hold and two strong sell ratings.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)