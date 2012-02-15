Feb 15 Tiger Airways has emerged
as the worst performer based on valuation and earnings metrics
among 112 companies in Singapore, Thomson Reuters StarMine data
shows.
The loss-making airline fares poorly with a low earnings
quality (EQ) score of 1 and similar Val-Mo and Relative
Valuation scores. The data covers companies tracked by at least
three analysts.
Analysts have cut their EPS estimates for the year ending
March 2012 by 18.4 percent over the past month.
Of the 15 analysts covering the stock, seven have a strong
sell or sell recommendations, five have a hold rating and the
remaining analysts have a buy or strong buy.
CONTEXT:
Tiger Airways reported its third consecutive quarterly loss
last month and warned of a possible "significant" annual loss.
StarMine's Valuation Model (Val-Mo) provides a 1-100
percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a
combination of two value and momentum metrics.
A low EQ score indicates poor earnings sustainability over
the next 12 months based on a company's past operating
performance.
The Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios
that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it compared
with all other stocks in the same region. The lower the RV, the
more expensive the stock.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)