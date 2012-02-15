Feb 15 Tiger Airways has emerged as the worst performer based on valuation and earnings metrics among 112 companies in Singapore, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The loss-making airline fares poorly with a low earnings quality (EQ) score of 1 and similar Val-Mo and Relative Valuation scores. The data covers companies tracked by at least three analysts.

Analysts have cut their EPS estimates for the year ending March 2012 by 18.4 percent over the past month.

Of the 15 analysts covering the stock, seven have a strong sell or sell recommendations, five have a hold rating and the remaining analysts have a buy or strong buy.

CONTEXT:

Tiger Airways reported its third consecutive quarterly loss last month and warned of a possible "significant" annual loss.

StarMine's Valuation Model (Val-Mo) provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

A low EQ score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

The Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region. The lower the RV, the more expensive the stock. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)