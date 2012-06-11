* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/zew68s
Shares of Indonesian miner Timah Persero, which are
down more than 25 percent over the past month, look set to
reverse, technical charts suggest.
The Trend Intensity (TI) is at 44 and declining. A reading
above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.
A market is trending -- bullishly or bearishly -- when the
Trend Intensity is advancing. A trend is over when the signal
declines.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossing above 30 from a
bottoming formation is a bullish sign.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is above the
signal line, which is bullish.
The stock is down 1.5 percent over the past week, while the
broader index is up 0.67 percent for the same period as
of Friday. It is up 3 percent on Monday.
CONTEXT:
Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary
tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using
geometrical averages of historical data. It is an
intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend
strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout
points in a single indicator.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)