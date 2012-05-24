Thailand's Tisco Financial Group scores badly on earnings quality among 22 companies in the country's financials sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The financial services company has a low Earnings Quality (EQ) of 2 and a below-average Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 24.

Its free cashflow for 2011 lagged the industry average by over 344 percent.

Of 17 analysts tracking the stock, seven rate it a strong buy or buy, six rank it a hold and four give it strong sell ratings.

Tisco currently trades at just over a third of its StarMine intrinsic value of 89.27 baht.

The stock is down just over 16 percent month-to-date, while the broader index is down 9.59 percent for the same period.

Other stocks in the Thai financials sector with earnings quality scores less than 10 are are Rojana Industrial , Kiatnakin Bank Pcl, Quality Houses and Bank of Ayudhya.

CONTEXT:

A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)