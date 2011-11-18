Analyst sentiment on Japanese specialty chemical maker
Tokuyama is close to being the worst. The company
reported lacklustre earnings this month.
However, given the weakness in its mainstay polysilicon
market, which provides the main raw material for silicon-based
solar cell makers, the company's results were not that bad.
After hitting 241 yen on Nov 10 to mark its lowest
level in almost three decades, the stock jumped as much as
13 percent and has since pared most of the gains.
Tokuyama cut its annual sales and profit guidance on
November 4 due to lower sales as clients pushed back purchases
to the next fiscal year. But polysilicon price impact was lower
thanks to long term contracts the company has been using.
Tokuyama sells 90 percent of its output through contracts
spanning 5 to 7 years. This may be a short term positive for the
stock given its very low valuations.
Tokuyama's price to book value (PBR) is at a historic
low PBR of 0.35 versus 2.30 for OCI, Tokuyama's
main competitor from South Korea.
Tokuyama is an out-of-favor name with five analysts rating
it a hold, three a sell and another three have a buy rating. It
has an Analyst Revision Score of 2 as per Thomson Reuters
StarMine, which means analyst sentiment is close to being the
worst.
Tokuyama's Price Momentum score of 4 signals poor
price action, and a Value-Momentum score of 28 indicates the
stock is not particularly very cheap from a relative valuation
metric.
Conversely, OCI has 10 strong buys, 12 buys, and 8 holds.
There is also 1 sell and 1 strong sell rating on the stock. Its
ARM score is 3.
Both stocks have high Intrinsic Valuation scores. Tokuyama's
is 93 , OCI's is 90 . The Intrinsic Value
score measures how far the market price is diverging away from
the "fair value" of a company's stock. A higher IV score may
imply a stock is undervalued.
The biggest risk for the sector is that polysilicon prices
fall further due to aggressive Chinese capacity expansions.
Tokuyama may come out of a potential industry consolidation
less harmed since its plants are not becoming commercial for
another 18 months.
CONTEXT:
The bulk of Tokuyama's operating profits, about 65
percent, comes from the specialty chemicals business where
the main product is polysilicon - the raw material used in wafer
production.
The company is the largest Japanese player in this field,
and is building two plants in Malaysia to almost triple its
annual capacity. The plants are located in the Sarawak state and
will benefit from a special energy deal with the
government making them one of the highest cost competitive
polysilicon plants in the world for the same purity class
.
Tokuyama competes with OCI, which currently has four times
Tokuyama's capacity and operates at a 120 percent utilisation
rate, analysts say.
(At the time of publication Erol Emed did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article.)
(Reporting by Erol Emed; Editing by Anshuman Daga)