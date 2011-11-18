Analyst sentiment on Japanese specialty chemical maker Tokuyama is close to being the worst. The company reported lacklustre earnings this month.

However, given the weakness in its mainstay polysilicon market, which provides the main raw material for silicon-based solar cell makers, the company's results were not that bad.

After hitting 241 yen on Nov 10 to mark its lowest level in almost three decades, the stock jumped as much as 13 percent and has since pared most of the gains.

Tokuyama cut its annual sales and profit guidance on November 4 due to lower sales as clients pushed back purchases to the next fiscal year. But polysilicon price impact was lower thanks to long term contracts the company has been using.

Tokuyama sells 90 percent of its output through contracts spanning 5 to 7 years. This may be a short term positive for the stock given its very low valuations.

Tokuyama's price to book value (PBR) is at a historic low PBR of 0.35 versus 2.30 for OCI, Tokuyama's main competitor from South Korea.

Tokuyama is an out-of-favor name with five analysts rating it a hold, three a sell and another three have a buy rating. It has an Analyst Revision Score of 2 as per Thomson Reuters StarMine, which means analyst sentiment is close to being the worst.

Tokuyama's Price Momentum score of 4 signals poor price action, and a Value-Momentum score of 28 indicates the stock is not particularly very cheap from a relative valuation metric.

Conversely, OCI has 10 strong buys, 12 buys, and 8 holds. There is also 1 sell and 1 strong sell rating on the stock. Its ARM score is 3.

Both stocks have high Intrinsic Valuation scores. Tokuyama's is 93 , OCI's is 90 . The Intrinsic Value score measures how far the market price is diverging away from the "fair value" of a company's stock. A higher IV score may imply a stock is undervalued.

The biggest risk for the sector is that polysilicon prices fall further due to aggressive Chinese capacity expansions.

Tokuyama may come out of a potential industry consolidation less harmed since its plants are not becoming commercial for another 18 months.

CONTEXT:

The bulk of Tokuyama's operating profits, about 65 percent, comes from the specialty chemicals business where the main product is polysilicon - the raw material used in wafer production.

The company is the largest Japanese player in this field, and is building two plants in Malaysia to almost triple its annual capacity. The plants are located in the Sarawak state and will benefit from a special energy deal with the government making them one of the highest cost competitive polysilicon plants in the world for the same purity class .

Tokuyama competes with OCI, which currently has four times Tokuyama's capacity and operates at a 120 percent utilisation rate, analysts say. (At the time of publication Erol Emed did not own any direct investments in securities mentioned in this article.) (Reporting by Erol Emed; Editing by Anshuman Daga)