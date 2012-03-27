Top Glove Corp leads the list of earnings upgrades
among seven firms in Malaysia's healthcare sector tracked by at
least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
Nine out of 19 analysts have raised their EPS estimates on
the company on average by 12.5 percent for the year ending
August 2012, since Mar 14.
The world's largest rubber glove maker by volume has a
SmartHoldings score of 95, suggesting potential increase in
institutional ownership.
It also has the highest Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score
of 80 in the sector.
The stock has underperformed the broader index this year,
falling 7 percent year-to-date, while the broader index
is up about 3.4 percent.
CONTEXT:
On March 8, Top Glove said it aims to buy at least one other
glove producer this year to gain market share and drive
earnings.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
