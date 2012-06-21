Malaysia's Top Glove leads the country's healthcare sector on earnings metrics and analyst revisions, among seven companies tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company has Analyst Revision (ARM) and SmartHoldings scores of 100 each and a Value Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 80.

Its Earnings Quality score of 91 is the highest in the sector, and 14 of 19 analysts have raised EPS estimates on the firm for the current year by an average of 13.7 percent since June 11, 2012.

The stock currently trades at 74 percent of its intrinsic value of 6.96 ringgit, as determined by StarMine.

Of the 19 analysts tracking the stock, 12 rate it a strong buy or buy, five rank it a hold and two recommend a strong sell.

The stock is up over 15 percent month-to-date, while the broader index is up 1.5 percent for the same period.

CONTEXT:

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)