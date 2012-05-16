Total Access Communication stands out on valuations and analyst revisions among six companies in Thailand's telecom sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The telecom firm has strong Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) and Analyst Revision scores of 91 and 95 respectively.

It also ranks high on Earnings Quality with a score of 99.

The stock currently trades at 73.50 baht, against its intrinsic value of 101.17 baht, as determined by StarMine.

The company also has a SmartHoldings score of 82, suggesting a potential increase in institutional ownership.

Of the 23 analysts tracking the stock, 16 give it strong buy or buy ratings, four recommend a hold and three have a sell rating.

The stock is up nearly 10 percent year-to-date against a rise of over 15 percent for the benchmark index.

Another company in the sector that also scores high on Analysts' Revisions and Earnings Quality is Advanced Info Service with scores of 97 and 100 respectively.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality (EQ) model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; editing by Sunil Nair)