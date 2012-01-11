Cement manufacturer TPI Polene Public Co Ltd is the most attractive stock based on valuations in Thailand, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The stock trades at 15.60 Thai baht -- a whopping 68 percent discount to its StarMine Intrinsic value (IV) of 48.97 baht. The price-to-IV ratio of 0.32 is the lowest among 26 companies tracked by at least three analysts and with a Valuation-Momentum score greater than 80.

The lower the price-to-IV ratio, the more undervalued the stock.

The company has a high Smart Holding rank of 98, indicating a potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 2.9 and the company's average long-term expected growth rate is 24.8, implying a PEG ratio of 0.11.

Of the three analysts tracking the stock, two have a "strong buy" recommendation and one has a "strong sell" recommendation.

TPI Polene rose 20 percent in 2011, outperforming the benchmark SET Index which was down 1.64 percent during the same period.

CONTEXT:

On the Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership.

(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)