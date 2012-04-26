TRC Synergy emerges as the worst perfomer based on earnings metrics among 23 firms in Malaysia's industrials sector tracked by at least three analysts, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The company fares poorly with an Earnings Quality score of 1 and an Analyst Revision score of 8.

Analysts have also cut EPS estimates on the firm for the year ending 2012 by 6.8 percent over the past month.

The company's gross, operating and net margins lagged the industry median figures for last year.

The stock is down more than 2 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down 0.41 percent as of Wednesday's close.

Another firm that fares badly on earnings quality is Malaysian Airline with a score of 1.

CONTEXT:

A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)