UGL Ltd lags on analysts revisions among 66 firms in
Australia's industrials sector, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine shows.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 4,
the lowest in the sector. This score has declined 34 points over
the last 30 days.
Its earnings quality score also declined 7 points to 64
after its June 2012 Q4 filing.
The engineering firm's net margin lagged the industry
average by 3 percent.
Fifteen of 16 analysts have cut EPS estimates for the
company for fiscal year 2013 by an average of 11.1 percent and
for fiscal year 2014 by an average of 13.4 percent since Aug. 9.
The firm has a below-average SmartHoldings score of 25.
Of the 16 analysts rating the stock, five recommend a strong
buy or buy, eight rank it a hold while three give it a sell or
strong sell.
The stock price is down over 13 percent over the past year,
while the broader index is up nearly 6 percent for the
same period, based on Tuesday's close.
Three other firms with low ARM scores in the sector are CSR
Ltd, Credit Corp Group Limited and Transurban
Group with 6, 7 and 8 respectively.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals
poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a
company's past operating performance.
StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)