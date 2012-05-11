UMW Holdings is a strong performer on a combination of valuation and analyst revision scores among 20 companies in Malaysia's consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company has high Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) and Analyst Revision Model (ARM) scores of 97 and 100 respectively.

UMW also has a high SmartHoldings Score of 95 and an Earnings Quality score of 90.

The stock currently trades at just over half its intrinsic value of 13.32 ringgit, as determined by StarMine.

Of the 14 analysts tracking the stock, 10 give it strong buy or buy ratings and 4 recommend a hold.

The stock is up nearly 13 percent year-to-date against a rise of over 3.5 percent for the benchmark index.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)