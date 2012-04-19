Unilever Indonesia emerges as the best performer on earnings quality (EQ) among 15 stocks in the country's consumer staples sector, tracked by at least three analysts, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The consumer goods firm's EQ score of 99 suggests strong earnings sustainability.

Seven out of 15 analysts have raised revenue estimates for the year ending 2012 by 3.1 percent since March 30.

The company also has a high SmartHoldings score of 99, suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership.

The company had a free cashflow of 1.47 trillion rupiah ($160.17 million) against a net income of 1.14 trillion rupiah for the quarter ended December 2011. Earnings backed by strong cash flows tend to be more sustainable than non-cash earnings.

Its gross, operating and net margins were also better than industry median figures for the year ending 2011.

The stock is down 3.05 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 3.42 percent.

CONTEXT:

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. ($1 = 9177.5000 Indonesian rupiah) (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)