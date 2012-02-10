Feb 10UOL Group Ltd is a standout stock on a valuation and momentum metric among 39 stocks in Singapore's financial sector, including real estate, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes stocks covered by at least three analysts.

The property developer has the highest percentile score of 95 in StarMine's Valuation and Momentum (Val-Mo) model.

On Thursday, the stock closed at S$4.66, less than half its intrinsic value of S$10.72, as determined by StarMine.

The shares have risen nearly 15 percent so far this year, versus a 12 percent rise in the main Straits Times Index .

UOL also has a high SmartHoldings percentile score of 90, indicating a potential increase in institutional ownership.

Of the eight analysts tracking the stock, seven have a strong buy or buy recommendation and one has a hold rating.

CONTEXT:

UOL is due to report fourth quarter results on February 24.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and two momentum metrics.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease, in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair and Anshuman Daga)