* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/sus82t

Shares of Vale Indonesia, which rose sharply over the past month, look set to reverse, technical charts suggest.

The stock faces resistance at its 200-day simple moving average.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has crossed below 70 from a topping formation, and is bearish.

The Money Flow Index (MFI) is 88, and a reading above 80 suggests an overbought zone.

The stock is up more than 20 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 0.8 percent in the same period, as of Wednesday's close.