Australia Village Roadshow leads on a combination of
valuations and analyst revisions among 54 companies in the
country's consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine shows.
The company has high Relative Valuation and Analyst Revision
scores of 95 each. The higher the RV score, the cheaper the
stock compared to its peers.
Analysts have raised their EPS estimates on the firm by 3.6
percent for the year ending June 2013 over the past week.
The stock trades at A$3.30, which is less than half the
intrinsic value of A$7.50 as determined by StarMine.
Its SmartEstimate Forward 12-month P/E is 8.3 compared to
the peer average of 12.6.
All the three analysts tracking the stock have either strong
buy or buy recommendations.
The stock is up 4.76 percent over the past month, while the
broader index is up 3.27 percent for the same period, as
of Monday's close.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different
ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it
compared with all other stocks in the same region.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)