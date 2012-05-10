Vinythai and PTT Global Chemical emerge
as strong perfomers on a combination of valuations and analyst
revisions among nine companies in Thailand's materials sector,
data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.
Vinythai and PTT Global have analyst revision model (ARM)
scores of 93 and 97 respectively. Both firms have a near-perfect
Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 99.
Vinythai also has a high SmartHoldings Score of 99, while
PTT Global has 86.
Two out of three analysts tracking Vinythai give it a strong
buy while one has a buy rating.
Of the 23 analysts tracking PTT Global, nine each give it
strong buy or buy ratings, three give it a hold while two
recommend a strong sell.
Vinythai and PTT Global shares were up more than 7 percent
and 9 percent year-to-date respectively, against an increase of
nearly 18 percent in the underlying index for the same
period.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past .
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; editing by Sunil Nair)