Vinythai and PTT Global Chemical emerge as strong perfomers on a combination of valuations and analyst revisions among nine companies in Thailand's materials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

Vinythai and PTT Global have analyst revision model (ARM) scores of 93 and 97 respectively. Both firms have a near-perfect Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 99.

Vinythai also has a high SmartHoldings Score of 99, while PTT Global has 86.

Two out of three analysts tracking Vinythai give it a strong buy while one has a buy rating.

Of the 23 analysts tracking PTT Global, nine each give it strong buy or buy ratings, three give it a hold while two recommend a strong sell.

Vinythai and PTT Global shares were up more than 7 percent and 9 percent year-to-date respectively, against an increase of nearly 18 percent in the underlying index for the same period.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past .

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership.