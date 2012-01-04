Wijaya Karya Tbk is a standout stock in the
industrials sector in Indonesia with strong earnings quality and
analyst revision scores, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.
Its Earnings Quality score of 94 is the best in the sector
tracked by at least three analysts. A high EQ score signals
strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on
a company's past operating performance.
The state-owned builder's high EQ score can be attributed to
the return it has achieved on its operating assets. RNOA
measures how effectively a company generates income from the
operating assets and its current RNOA of 31.9 percent is well
above the industry's 14.2 percent.
For a chart on RNOA: link.reuters.com/qyd85s
United Tractors comes second with an earnings
quality score of 91.
Wijaya Karya has an ARM score of 96 out of 100 which is
again the best in the industrials sector, suggesting analysts
are positive about Wijaya's outlook.
Its StarMine SmartHoldings score of 99 indicates potential
increase in institutional interest during the current year.
CONTEXT
Construction industry is expected to benefit from the land
acquisition bill approved by Indonesia's parliament, which will
speed up government infrastructure projects.
Analyst revision model (ARM) measures the ranking of a stock
relative to its peers. This model provides a 1-100 percentile
ranking of stocks and gives additional weight to analysts who
have been most accurate in the past.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)