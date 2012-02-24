Wilmar International has emerged as the worst performer based on analysts' earnings revisions and other earnings metrics among 114 companies in Singapore, Thomson Reuters StarmMine data shows.

The data includes companies tracked by at least three analysts.

Eight out of 25 analysts covering the stock have lowered their EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by an average of 17.3 percent since Feb 22.

Wilmar, the world's largest listed palm oil firm, fares poorly with a low Earnings Quality score of 9 and an Analyst Revision Model score of 7.

The stock has lost nearly 13 percent since reporting fourth quarter results this week.

CONTEXT:

Wilmar reported a 57 percent on-year jump in net profit, largely aided by a one-time gain, but declining margins are a concern.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past

A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)