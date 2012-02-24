Senegal detains seven Chinese trawling boats for illegal fishing
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
Wilmar International has emerged as the worst performer based on analysts' earnings revisions and other earnings metrics among 114 companies in Singapore, Thomson Reuters StarmMine data shows.
The data includes companies tracked by at least three analysts.
Eight out of 25 analysts covering the stock have lowered their EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by an average of 17.3 percent since Feb 22.
Wilmar, the world's largest listed palm oil firm, fares poorly with a low Earnings Quality score of 9 and an Analyst Revision Model score of 7.
The stock has lost nearly 13 percent since reporting fourth quarter results this week.
CONTEXT:
Wilmar reported a 57 percent on-year jump in net profit, largely aided by a one-time gain, but declining margins are a concern.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past
A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria after the U.S. military carried out an air strike on pro-Assad militia last month.