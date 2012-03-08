March 8 Shares in Singapore's Wilmar
International are trading near support levels and
could bounce back, technical charts suggest.
Williams % R, a momentum tool measuring overbought and
oversold levels, is at 95. A level above 80 indicates oversold
levels, while a reading below 20 suggests overbought levels.
The stock is trading at S$4.9, close to its support level of
S$4.84.
The stock's Relative Strength Index, a momentum oscillator,
is also near oversold levels at 31.
However, a break below the S$4.84 level could push the stock
lower to S$4.38 levels. So far this year, the stock has fallen
nearly 2 percent versus a 10 percent rise in the benchmark
Straits Times Index.
For a technical view: link.reuters.com/kuh96s
(Reporting By Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Anshuman Daga)