March 8 Shares in Singapore's Wilmar International are trading near support levels and could bounce back, technical charts suggest.

Williams % R, a momentum tool measuring overbought and oversold levels, is at 95. A level above 80 indicates oversold levels, while a reading below 20 suggests overbought levels.

The stock is trading at S$4.9, close to its support level of S$4.84.

The stock's Relative Strength Index, a momentum oscillator, is also near oversold levels at 31.

However, a break below the S$4.84 level could push the stock lower to S$4.38 levels. So far this year, the stock has fallen nearly 2 percent versus a 10 percent rise in the benchmark Straits Times Index.

For a technical view: link.reuters.com/kuh96s (Reporting By Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Anshuman Daga)