Wing Tai Holdings emerges as the best performer based on valuations among 115 companies in Singapore, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The real-estate firm has a high Value-Momentum score of 98. Its current Price to Cash flow is 3.6, which is the lowest among the firms tracked.

Analysts have raised their EPS estimates on the company for the year ending June 2012 by 1.7 percent over the past month, and its bold estimate for the year is 23.3 percent above the mean estimate of S$0.195.

A bold estimate is one made by a 5-star analyst within the last 30 days that deviates from the mean by at least 5 percent and a nominal amount that varies by currency.

Its SmartHoldings score of 92 suggests potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock is up more than 5 percent over the past month while the broader index is up nearly 8 percent for the same period, as of Friday's close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of value and momentum metrics.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)