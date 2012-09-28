Indonesia's Wintermar Offshore Marine Tbk scores
high on valuations among eight stocks in the country's
Industrials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data includes companies tracked by at least three
analysts. Five analysts cover Wintermar.
The shipping company has the highest Intrinsic valuation
model score of 90. The higher the IV score, the cheaper the
stock.
The stock currently trades at 445 rupiah, which is less than
half the intrinsic value of 1056 rupiah as determined by
StarMine.
Also analysts have raised their EPS estimates on the company
by 2.5 percent over the past month for the year ending 2012.
A perfect score of 100 in SmartHoldings Model suggests a
potential increase in institutional ownership.
The stock is up 1.15 percent over the past month, while the
sector index is up 2.3 percent in the same period,
based on Thursday's close.
CONTEXT:
In July, reports said Wintermar Offshore, which serves the
oil and gas industry, plans to spend about $80 million to buy 10
new vessels with the initial purchase to be done in the second
half of this year.
StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the
usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and uses the
resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)