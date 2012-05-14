Wintermar Offshore Marine emerges as the worst performer on earnings quality (EQ) among 12 companies in Thailand's industrials sector, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The data includes firms covered by at least three analysts.

The marine offshore service company fares badly with an EQ score of 8, suggesting poor earnings sustainability.

Over the past month, four out of five analysts have cut their EPS estimates on Wintermar by 4.7 percent on average for the year ending December 2012.

The firm's free cashflows were negative and lagged net income in the last four quarters. Earnings that are sustainable tend to be supported by strong free cashflows.

The stock has risen about 2.0 percent over the past month in a broader market down nearly 3.0 percent.

CONTEXT:

A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman Daga)