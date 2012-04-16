* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/tym67s
Shares of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which have
shed more than 6.5 percent over the past month, could fall
further, technical charts show.
On Friday, the stock formed a black marubozu, a strong
bearish candlestick pattern.
On Monday, the stock cut its 200-day exponential moving
average downwards, also a bearish sign.
Its Moving Average Convergence Divergence is negative and
below the signal line.
The stock, currently down 1.2 percent, has underperformed
the broader index by about 6.45 percent over the last
month.
CONTEXT:
A Black Marubozu forms when the opening price of a stock is
equal to the high of the day while the closing price is equal to
the day's low.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)