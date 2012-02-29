Shares of Malaysian infrastructure conglomerate YTL Corp
have seen the biggest jump in 5-day average volume
versus their 30-day average among Bursa Malaysia
constituents.
The stock's 5-day average volume surged to 17.8 million,
over thrice its 30-day average of 5.7 million, Thomson Reuters
data shows.
Technically, the stock had been trading in a narrow range
since the end of last year. It produced a 'headfake' last week,
penetrating the lower Bollinger band but failed to break down
further.
On Tuesday, the stock broke its resistance level of 1.55
ringgit, which is a 68.2 percent Fibonacci level drawn from its
April 2011 high of 1.75 ringgit and its August low of 1.21
ringgit.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence has moved to the
positive zone and has cut the signal line, which is a bullish
sign.
The stock currently trades at 1.63 ringgit, up over 3
percent.
For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/xad86s
CONTEXT
A 'headfake' is a situation where the price of a stock
appears to be moving in one direction but suddenly reverses.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)