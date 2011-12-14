UPDATE 5-Oil prices edge up as Saudis limit exports to Asia, U.S.
* Rising U.S. output threatens to undermine Saudi efforts (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; changes dateline, byline; previous LONDON)
Dec 14 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP, which owns and develops producing oil and natural gas properties, said its initial public offering was priced at $18 per unit, below its expected price range.
The limited partnership sold 5.4 million common units representing limited partner interests and raised $97.2 million.
Mid-Con Energy, which focuses on oil and gas properties in the mid-continent region of the United States, was looking to sell common units priced between $19 and $21 each.
Mid-Con common units are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "MCEP" on Thursday.
RBC Capital Markets, Raymond James and Wells Fargo Securities were lead underwriters of the offering.
* Rising U.S. output threatens to undermine Saudi efforts (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; changes dateline, byline; previous LONDON)
TUNIS, June 13 Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) and German oil firm Wintershall have agreed an interim deal to resume production, a step forward in a contract dispute that was blocking up to 160,000 barrels per day.