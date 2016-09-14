MOSCOW, Sept 14 Syria's moderate opposition must be separated from "terrorist groups" to let the fragile ceasefire advance further, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists on Wednesday.

The Syria ceasefire is raising hope that a peaceful solution to the conflict can be found, he added. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Polina Devitt and Dmitry Solovyov)