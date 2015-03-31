FRANKFURT, March 31 Thomas Middelhoff, the jailed former chief executive of Bertelsmann, has filed for personal insolvency, a court in Bielefeld, Germany said on Tuesday following the manager's conviction for embezzlement and tax evasion last year.

The German executive was ordered to be taken straight to jail after his conviction in November after a high-profile trial in which local media depicted him as a symbol of corporate greed.

Middelhoff ran media empire Bertelsmann until 2002 and was later chief executive of retail group Arcandor, which later itself became insolvent. He was found guilty on 27 counts of embezzlement and three counts of tax evasion.

At the time, the judge said Middelhoff had caused some 800,000 euros in damage to Arcandor by, among other things, charging the costs for a private helicopter to fly him the 150 kilometres (93 miles) between his home in Bielefeld and the Arcandor headquarters in Essen so he could avoid traffic jams.

The Bielefeld local court said it had appointed Thorsten Fuest, a lawyer at Brinkmann & Partner, as insolvency administrator for Middelhoff's estate.