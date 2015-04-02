* Banks sell Basel III bonds to optimise capital structure
* NBK issues tightly priced AT1 bond
* Gulf countries yet to implement new rules
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, April 2 (IFR) - Middle Eastern banks are taking
advantage of cheap borrowing costs to optimise their capital
structure even though countries in the region have yet to fully
implement Basel III rules.
National Bank of Kuwait priced a US$700m 5.75% perpetual
non-call six-year inaugural Additional Tier 1 bond on Wednesday,
becoming the latest bank in the region to sell this type of
instrument.
That banks from the region are accumulating capital is
surprising at first glance given the strength of their ratios.
NBK has a Core Tier 1 ratio of 13.3% under Basel III, while the
average Tier 1 ratio for GCC peers ex-UAE stood at 15.7% as at
December 31.
But just like some of the strongest Western European banks
that don't need capital, AT1 offers other advantages.
"One of the key rationales is capital optimization and
proactive capital management," said Kapil Damani, capital
solutions, debt capital markets at BNP Paribas.
Under Basel III, banks need to hold a minimum 4.5% of
risk-weighted assets (RWA) in the form of common equity. They
can have an additional 1.5% of RWAs in AT1.
"It, therefore, makes sense to have that extra layer in the
cheapest form of non-dilutive capital in comparison with common
shares," said Damani.
Other banks rumoured to be considering similar transactions
include National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Oman's Bank Dhofar.
They would add to a list including Dubai Islamic Bank and
National Bank of Fujairah, which have already printed bonds this
year structured to comply with Basel III norms, the latter in
the local dirham market. Kuwait's Burgan Bank and Abu Dhabi's Al
Hilal have also raised Basel III debt in the past year.
Banks are also future-proofing their balance sheets. In
Kuwait, Basel III will be implemented by December 2016, while in
the UAE there is no formal framework at all.
By issuing Tier 1, banks can boost their S&P risk-adjusted
capital ratios too. The RAC ratio provides a basis for analysing
capital adequacy, independent from banks' own risk assessments.
MORE COMPLIANT
The biggest difference between the more recent deals and
earlier hybrid Tier 1 issuance from the likes of Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank and Dubai Islamic Bank is the inclusion of loss
absorption and point of non viability (PONV) language.
While early deals did not address that issue, recent bonds
in the UAE have included contractual provisions, but only when
they have been necessary for the instruments to qualify as
regulatory capital.
To some extent, non-viability might be a moot point for
banks that are either state owned or private sector national
champions, such as NBK, in a region where there are no taxpayers
needing to be potentially protected through bailing in
noteholders.
Buyers of the debt can also take comfort from relatively
investor-friendly formats.
"Both Kuwaiti and UAE AT1 structures helpfully provide a
statement of intent around maintaining hierarchy within the
capital structure at PONV," added Damani.
And in contrast with other jurisdictions, in Kuwait there
are no hard triggers - loss absorption is limited to the point
of non-viability.
Moreover, with respect to the NBK issue, payment
cancellation risk is mitigated by a dividend stopper - a
contractual term that prevents payments on ordinary shares if
coupons on the AT1 debt are suspended. This feature is not
permitted in Europe.
Together with the scarcity of paper from one of the region's
leading banks, these features enabled NBK to price its AT1 deal
just 30bp back of where Sweden-based Nordea's 5.25% perpetual
non-call six is trading.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)