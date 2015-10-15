* Gulf sovereigns drawing on bank funds
* Cost of credit expected to rise
* Infrastructure projects could be shelved
By Michael Turner
LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - Acutely tighter liquidity conditions
in Gulf banking systems are casting doubt on how easily the
region's lenders will be able to support their sovereigns'
growing funding needs as depressed commodity prices take their
toll.
The fortunes of Gulf sovereigns and banks are inextricably
linked, with many lenders state owned.
And with oil prices struggling to rise much above US$50 a
barrel, governments are having to shore up their finances by
borrowing in the capital markets and investing less money in
their banking systems.
At the same time, these banks are under pressure to buy the
sovereign debt that is being issued.
"A lot of sovereigns historically have never needed to fund
themselves and now need to do so," said a senior capital markets
banker in London. "Those that are doing so domestically are
mopping up local liquidity."
Oman is the latest Gulf sovereign tapping its domestic
market to make up some of the funding gap left by low oil
prices, opening subscriptions for its debut issue of Islamic
bonds. The rial-denominated sukuk will be open until October 22.
Saudi Arabia has already raised SAR55bn (US$14.66bn) since
July through its first bond deals in eight years, with more
issuance likely this year and next.
Standard & Poor's reckons Saudi banks have enough cash to
absorb up to US$100bn of bonds.
But cracks are beginning to appear across the region.
"Governments are issuing more debt than banks expect and they
cannot absorb all of it," said a London-based analyst.
The trouble is that banks have fewer funds. "We are seeing
certain signs of weakness in the deposit liquidity of banks,"
said Timucin Engin, a director in S&P's financial services
division.
Government deposits fell by 14% in the UAE and 3% in Saudi
Arabia in the first half of 2015, according to S&P.
Another bank analyst estimates that up to 30% of deposits in
some Gulf banks have historically been government-linked.
To make matters worse, it is getting more expensive for Gulf
banks to fund themselves. The three-month interbank rate in
Saudi Arabia and the UAE - the region's two largest markets -
has risen by around 10bp in the last three months, according to
Standard & Poor's.
Meanwhile if banks were thinking of heading to the capital
markets, they will likely have to pay a new issue premium of
25bp to 50bp, according to a syndicate banker.
Strains in the sovereign-bank relationship were seen in
Qatar when a bond auction in September stunned the market. Qatar
blindsided banks by selling QR15bn (US$4bn) of bills, way above
the QR4bn that was expected.
"No bank expected the full amount to be asked for," said the
bank analyst. "It has spooked the market, everyone was
incredibly surprised."
Qatar's next auction in October only raised QR2bn - half of
its target. Analysts reckon this was partly down to banks
putting in more conservative orders, but also tighter liquidity.
NO CRISIS, YET
While a full-scale credit crunch is still some way off -
bond bankers in the Middle East say that the problem is nowhere
near as pronounced as during the heart of the 2008 global
financial crisis - the acute disappearance of local currency
buffers is causing plenty of worry among market participants.
One means of easing the situation would be for governments
to borrow less and cut spending. "But how easy will it be for
Saudi Arabia to cut spending?" asked the London analyst,
especially as the government pumped money into the economy in
response to the Arab Spring uprisings of late 2010 and 2011 to
prevent civil disturbance in the Kingdom.
The Gulf Research Centre, a think-tank, put total Saudi
spending on welfare from the outbreak of the Arab Spring to
April 2013 at US$93bn. Sustained spending is still important for
social stability in the country, according to the London
analyst.
Moody's estimates that Saudi's budgetary breakeven oil price
is around US$100 a barrel. Other Gulf states including Oman and
Bahrain have even higher breakeven levels, according to Deutsche
Bank.
So curbing projects may not be far off. While there may not
be an immediate slowdown on important infrastructure
developments in the Gulf, "those projects which are under the
'wish-list' bucket might see a re-prioritisation if we see a
prolonged low oil price environment," said Suha Urgan, associate
director, financial services, at S&P.
(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian
Baker)