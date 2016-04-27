LONDON, April 27 The Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said derivatives on fuel oil delivered to the Middle East Gulf will be traded from May 16, the first ever listing on the exchange of a Middle East refined product.

DME plans to list two contracts, the Middle East 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil, which will both settle against assessments provided by price reporting agency Platts, the exchange said on Wednesday.

"The listing opens the way for traders to directly hedge fuel oil delivered in the Gulf region and to trade the important spread between the Middle East and Singapore fuel oil markets," DME said.

Traders will also be able to hedge fuel oil against DME's flagship Oman crude oil contract. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)