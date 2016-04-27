LONDON, April 27 The Dubai Mercantile Exchange
(DME) said derivatives on fuel oil delivered to the Middle East
Gulf will be traded from May 16, the first ever listing on the
exchange of a Middle East refined product.
DME plans to list two contracts, the Middle East
180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil, which
will both settle against assessments provided by price reporting
agency Platts, the exchange said on Wednesday.
"The listing opens the way for traders to directly hedge
fuel oil delivered in the Gulf region and to trade the important
spread between the Middle East and Singapore fuel oil markets,"
DME said.
Traders will also be able to hedge fuel oil against DME's
flagship Oman crude oil contract.
(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)