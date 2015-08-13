BRIEF-Calpine shares halted after report co is exploring sale - CNBC
* Calpine shares halted after report CPN is exploring sale, is attracting buyout firms in early auction - CNBC Further company coverage:
Aug 13 Middlefield Banking Company said Eric Hollinger, who is the current senior vice president of commercial lending, will become its senior lender.
Hollinger, who has over 30 years of banking and sales-related experience, will succeed Jay Giles who retires after serving the company since 1998. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
VANCOUVER, May 10 The prospect of a minority Liberal government in British Columbia heightened economic uncertainty on Canada's west coast on Wednesday, pitting the future of key energy projects against the ability of the Liberals to work with the third-party Greens.