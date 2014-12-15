BRIEF-Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 30 pct to 40 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 40 percent, or to be 306.5 million yuan to 330.1 million yuan
Dec 15 Midea Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.27 billion yuan ($205.13 million) in private placement of shares, shares have resumed trade
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yQxj73; bit.ly/1stvRed
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1912 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 40 percent, or to be 306.5 million yuan to 330.1 million yuan
April 20 Chengdu Guibao Science & Technology Co Ltd :