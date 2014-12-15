Dec 15 Midea Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.27 billion yuan ($205.13 million) in private placement of shares, shares have resumed trade

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yQxj73; bit.ly/1stvRed

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1912 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)