BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Jan 5 Midea Group
* Says signs strategic agreement with JD.com on e-commerce
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1AvDlyv


* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company