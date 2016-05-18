MUNICH May 18 Germany's Kuka on
Wednesday welcomed a pledge from Chinese investor Midea
that the company would remain independent in the
wake of a takeover offer made for the German robotics company on
Wednesday.
Midea Group unveiled a $5 billion offer to buy
the Augsburg-based factory robot manufacturer, in the latest bid
by a Chinese investor to gain control of cutting-edge German
industrial technology.
"Kuka will remain German. The management will remain
independent and the board will continue to pursue its strategy,"
Chief Executive Till Reuter said in an interview.
"We do not see this as being hostile in any way," he told
Reuters on Wednesday.
"For us, this is not a surprise", Reuter added.
Midea, which has around 100,000 employees, is seeking to
increase its Kuka stake from 13.5 percent at present to beyond
30 percent, mandating a takeover offer under German law.
Kuka has 12,300 employees.
Reuter cautiously welcomed the approach, but Kuka's
management still needs to evaluate the takeover offer and make a
formal recommendation to shareholders.
"China will be decisive for the Robotics market. The level
of automation there is relatively low", Reuter said.
