Egypt starts weaning itself off foreign gas as output surges
* Egypt seeking to defer up to 25 LNG cargoes this year-trade
MOSCOW Oct 2 Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that Sukhoi-34 airplanes have destroyed an Islamic State command center and a rebels training camp in Syria, Russian news agency reported.
A spokesman for the ministry added that the strikes have completely destroyed infrastructure in a Syrian region, which used to prepare "terrorists". (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Lidia Kelly; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Egypt seeking to defer up to 25 LNG cargoes this year-trade
WARSAW, May 11 Shares in Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat hit a two-and-a-half-year high on Thursday after higher operating income and a one-off forex gain drove first quarter net profits higher than expected.