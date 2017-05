SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, March 29 Arab leaders gathered at a summit in Egypt will announce the formation of a unified regional force to counter growing security threats, according to a draft of the final communique, as conflicts rage in countries such as Yemen and Libya.

The summit will also call on Iranian-allied Houthi fighters who have made rapid advances in Yemen to leave that country's capital and hand over their arms to "legitimate" authorities, said the draft, obtained by Reuters. (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Michael Georgy; editing by Susan Thomas)