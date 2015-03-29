* Arab leaders announce formation of unified regional force
* Region faces growing security challenges
* Arab summit call on Houthis to withdraw after gains in
Yemen
(Adds Egyptian foreign minister comments para 3)
By Mahmoud Mourad and Yara Bayoumy
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, March 29 Arab leaders at
a summit in Egypt announced the formation of a unified military
force to counter growing security threats from Yemen to Libya,
and as regional heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Iran engage in
sectarian proxy wars.
Working out the mechanism and logistics of the unified
force, an idea floated by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi, could take months.
Previous, similar schemes have failed to produce tangible
results in the divided Arab world. Egyptian Foreign Minister
Sameh Shukri told a news conference the Arab force would be
voluntary, meaning no one country would be forced to take part
and it could give member states flexibility should differences
arise. At least two countries have committed to the force, he
added.
The unified force would be supervised by the chiefs of
staffs of Arab armed forces, Sisi told the summit.
The dangers facing the region since the Arab Spring
uprisings of 2011 are stark and complex.
While conflicts intensify in Yemen and Libya, the civil war
in Syria is entering its fifth year. Egypt, the most populous
Arab state, faces an Islamist militant insurgency.
Islamic State militants have taken over swathes of Iraq and
Syria and spawned splinter groups across the Arab world. The
United States and other major powers are seeking a final nuclear
deal with Iran, in a process that worries many Sunni Arab
leaders wary of Shi'ite Iran's growing regional influence.
The summit final communique called for "coordination,
efforts and steps to establish an unified Arab force" to
intervene in countries such as Yemen.
The move came after Saudi Arabia patched together a
10-nation Arab coalition against Houthi fighters who have made
rapid advances in Yemen and launched military strikes against
them on Thursday.
Arab leaders said the Saudi-led operation would continue
until the Iranian-allied Houthis withdraw, and hand over their
weapons and the country is united.
The Saudi-led operation in Yemen has underlined the rivalry
between the predominantly Sunni kingdom and Shi'ite Iran and it
could inflame sectarian proxy conflicts that have spread in the
Middle East since the Arab Spring uprisings of 2011.
Chaos in Libya may be one key test for the unified force if
it intervenes in a country with factions allied to two
governments, vying for control of territory and oil facilities.
Sisi has repeatedly called for concerted Arab and Western
action against what he sees as an existential threat posed by
militant groups operating in Libya and elsewhere.
He ordered air strikes against Islamic State militants in
Libya after the ultra-hardline Sunni group beheaded 21 Egyptian
Christians there.
(Writing by Michael Georgy, editing by William Hardy)