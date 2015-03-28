By Yara Bayoumy and Mahmoud Mourad
| SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, March 28
Arab summit on Saturday that a U.N. arms embargo on the country
must be lifted to help prevent the advance of Islamic State
militants.
"I say to those who oppose or delay the arming of the Libyan
army that you are giving an opportunity to Daesh terrorists to
flourish in Libya and to spread beyond it," said Aqila Saleh,
president of Libya's internationally-recognised parliament,
using a derogatory Arabic term for Islamic State.
"And the neighbouring countries will be the first affected."
Saleh was speaking to a meeting of leaders of Arab League
member states in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh. The
summit is expected to agree on the formation of a unified Arab
military force to counter growing regional security threats.
The U.N. Security Council last year passed a resolution that
tightened the international arms embargo on Libya. The issue is
highly sensitive among Arab states.
Last year, Libyan Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni accused
Qatar of sending military planes loaded with weapons to a
Tripoli airport controlled by an armed opposition group. Doha
denied the accusations.
Qatar helped bankroll rebels who ousted Muammar Gaddafi, and
is an ally of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist movement
with a following in many Muslim countries including ties to the
opposition group now controlling Tripoli.
The government has also accused Sudan of having tried to arm
an Islamist-leaning group which has seized Tripoli and forced
the elected parliament and officials to relocate to the east of
the country.
Analysts say Libya is turning into a conflict zone for
competing regional powers and faces the threat of civil war four
years after Gaddafi's fall.
Egypt, which bombed Islamic State targets in Libya after the
group beheaded 21 Egyptians in the North African country, has
been pressing for the arms embargo to be lifted.
Cairo has accused Qatar of supporting terrorism, allegations
it denies. Ties between the countries have been strained since
the Egyptian army removed the Brotherhood from power in 2013.
