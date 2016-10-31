DUBAI Oct 31 The proportion of Middle East bond
issues going to Asian investors has roughly doubled to 30
percent in the past six to nine months, say Standard Chartered
executives, evidence of growing investment links
between the two regions.
"We are seeing on everything from public bond issues to bank
placements, up to 30 percent of the issuance is going into Asia,
the majority of which would be Chinese. Normally, it would be 15
to 20 percent," said Stephen Priestley, regional head, corporate
and institutional banking for Africa, Middle East and Pakistan,
at Standard Chartered, adding that the rise had been over the
past six to nine months.
"It's driven by increased awareness of Chinese investors
around the Middle East and given that there's a surplus of
capital seeking to get a return, coming into the Middle East is
something they [Chinese investors] are increasingly comfortable
doing."
Bank of China was among lenders helping arrange Saudi
Arabia's recent $17.5 billion bond issue, while in Asia Qatar
National Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi, among two of the
largest banks in the Middle East, have both sold Formosa bonds
this year. Such bonds are sold in Taiwan by foreign issuers and
denominated in currencies other than the Taiwan dollar.
In another sign of growing ties, more Middle East banks are
setting up Chinese yuan-denominated accounts with international
lenders like Standard Chartered in anticipation of greater
settlements taking place in the Chinese currency, said Akhil
Mahesh, the bank's regional head of financial institutions,
Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan.
Sources with knowledge of the matter said in August that
Agricultural Bank of China would be allowed to clear
yuan transactions in Dubai for the United Arab Emirates, making
the bank the first Chinese lender in the UAE to do so.
China is the UAE's second-largest trading partner, with the
latter acting as a transhipment hub for goods traded between
China, the rest of the Gulf and beyond.
Mahesh said there was an increasing trend of Middle Eastern
companies paying for Chinese goods in the yuan, but it was too
early to assess the impact of the lender's recent launch of
direct trading between the yuan, Saudi Arabia's riyal and the
UAE's dirham. That move made the bank one of the first
market-makers to trade those currency pairs in China's interbank
market.
In 2015, the currency was used for 74 percent of payments by
value made from the UAE to China and Hong Kong on the SWIFT
international transactions network.
But the U.S. dollar is still used for most trade between the
Gulf and China, with China's payments for its oil imports from
the region denominated in dollars, the currency used in the
global oil trade.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)