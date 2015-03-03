* Saudi bank deposits fall in January, UAE growth minimal
* Pressure on liquidity may increase as governments fund
deficits
* But interbank money rates staying ultra-low
* Wealthy GCC governments have ways to ease pressure on
banks
* Bahrain, Oman may face more difficult situation
By Archana Narayanan
DUBAI, March 3 Low oil prices are slowing or
reversing deposit growth at Gulf Arab banks, but not enough to
cause the liquidity squeeze that bankers fear.
Deposits from governments, quasi-government bodies and
national oil companies provide around 10 to 35 percent of banks'
non-equity funding in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council,
Moody's Investors Service estimates.
Those deposits, which tend to be cheaper for banks than
tapping wholesale funding markets, keep the banks highly liquid
while boosting their profitability.
The plunge of oil prices since last June threatens that
comfortable picture. GCC governments, which were obtaining
around 90 percent of their income from oil exports, now have
much less fresh money to deposit with banks, and may have to
withdraw some to cover budget deficits.
In the worst case, this could trigger a liquidity shortage,
reducing the banks' ability to lend to companies and hurting
Gulf economies.
So far, however, the danger is being averted - partly
because governments appear to be managing their funds carefully
to limit the pressure on banks. Deposits are not falling nearly
fast enough to put serious pressure on banking systems, and
interbank money rates remain ultra-low, showing total liquidity
is still ample.
The one-year Saudi interbank offered rate sank to
0.981 percent this week, its lowest since October 2011. United
Arab Emirates and Qatari money rates have stayed similarly soft.
"The oil price drop has not materially impacted bank lending
in the region thus far, and there are no signs of liquidity
abating with pricing holding fairly firm," said Steven Perry,
global head of debt markets and syndications at First Gulf Bank
, one of the UAE's biggest lenders.
"I also don't expect pricing to necessarily move up because
of potentially lower deposits in the first half."
Bank lending growth in several countries is slowing: Saudi
banks' private sector claims rose 11.6 percent from a year ago
in January, the slowest rise since December 2011, while Qatar's
5.3 percent total credit growth was the lowest in several years.
But bankers and economists see the lending slowdown as a
natural adjustment after years of rapid growth, not the result
of a lack of funds available for loans.
"We might see Gulf banks being a little more selective in
lending. They are likely to adopt a more conservative stance
toward loans to the private sector, and particularly to retail,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Timucin Engin. But lending
to state-linked projects will remain strong, he added.
DEPOSITS
The impact of low oil prices can be seen in total deposits
at Saudi commercial banks, which fell 2.0 percent month-on-month
in January, the biggest drop in over a year. Deposits in Qatar
fell 2.2 percent in January; in the UAE, December deposits edged
up only 0.5 percent from September, slowing from quarterly
growth rates of 4 to 5 percent seen early last year.
If oil prices stay low over the coming year, the two
smallest and financially weakest GCC economies, Bahrain and
Oman, could see bigger deposit drops and face heavier pressure
on liquidity. Their governments lack the ample resources of
their neighbours and may be forced to draw more money from the
banking system to pay their bills.
But the big, wealthy Gulf governments have several ways to
handle low oil prices without running down commercial bank
deposits. One is using funds deposited at the central bank; the
Qatar central bank's obligations to the government shrank 46
percent from a year earlier to 23.90 billion riyals ($6.57
billion) in January, their lowest level in two years.
Governments can also run down assets held abroad in their
huge sovereign wealth funds and bring the money home - something
which could actually increase liquidity in the domestic banking
system rather than reducing it.
Saudi Arabia, which projects a record state budget deficit
of $38.7 billion for 2015 due to cheap oil, is widely expected
to cover at least part of that deficit by selling foreign
assets, a strategy it has adopted during lean times in the past.
It may already have started doing so; net foreign assets at
the Saudi central bank, which acts as the country's sovereign
wealth fund, edged up just 1.2 percent from a year earlier to
2.725 trillion riyals ($727 billion) in January.
Asset growth has come down from double-digit rates seen in
2013. One reason is appreciation of the U.S. dollar, which has
reduced the value of assets held in other currencies such as the
euro, but Saudi Arabia may also be selling some assets to cover
expenses at home.
Last month central bank governor Fahad al-Mubarak said
authorities were considering whether to cover the budget deficit
by using their fiscal reserves, borrowing from the domestic
financial market "which is characterised by a liquidity
abundance and a low lending cost", or a combination of both.
If the Saudi government did embark on a major programme of
domestic borrowing to cover its deficit, that could tighten
liquidity somewhat, but perhaps not dramatically.
Commercial bank deposits exceeded loans to government,
quasi-government and private sector bodies by $48 billion in
January, more than this year's entire projected budget deficit
of $38.7 billion.
The anticipated start later this year of U.S. interest rate
hikes, which Gulf central banks are expected to imitate because
of currency pegs to the U.S. dollar, may have more of an impact
than cheap oil in tightening banking system liquidity.
"During the second half of 2015, if oil remains at current
pricing levels and clients focus on expansionary capex (capital
spending), then borrowing costs may edge up," Perry said.
Even then, however, the effect may be minor. "Even if the
Fed increases the interest rates, in the short end you are
looking at an increase of around 10 to 25 bps, which is not
going to materially impact funding costs," said a senior banker
at a foreign institution in the Gulf.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)