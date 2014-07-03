* Gulf banks beginning to compete with Western ones
By Archana Narayanan
DUBAI, July 3 When the Kenyan government issued
a debut $2 billion Eurobond last month, most of the lead
arrangers were top Western and African banks. But there was a
standout: Qatar's QNB Capital.
After decades during which banks from the wealthy Gulf Arab
countries rarely ventured outside their region, they are
starting to play major roles in arranging bond deals overseas,
competing with long-established international banks.
This is partly because the Gulf banks have grown, allowing
them to build up their technical expertise in bonds and making
them keen to expand beyond their crowded home markets.
But it is also because the global financial crisis has made
the cash-rich Gulf more attractive to overseas bond issuers as a
source of investment funds. Gulf banks are seen as the best
channels for issuers to attract this money.
QNB Capital, a unit of Qatar National Bank, the
Gulf state's biggest lender, is now believed to be a strong
contender to arrange Kenya's first Islamic bond issue, which is
in the planning stage, bankers said.
QNB "is a big bank in the Middle East and it has been
involved in arranging other issues in Africa, especially in
North Africa," said Geoffrey Mwau, economic secretary at the
Ministry of Finance in Kenya.
"It helps to spread out the investor base by bringing in
some from the Middle East, and there are many. They are up and
coming."
GROWTH
The trend is still in its infancy. In lists of the top 25
arrangers of bond issues globally by monetary value, no Gulf
bank appears, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Even in their home markets, the Gulf banks are still not
dominant. Among the 25 most active arrangers of international
bonds from Gulf issuers last year, the highest-ranked Gulf
institution was National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) in
sixth place, according to Thomson Reuters data. Dubai's Emirates
NBD came in seventh.
Only 10 of the 25 banks were from the Gulf; the list
featured a wide range of banks from Europe and the United States
and Asia, and was headed by HSBC.
The last several years have seen a big change, however. As
recently as 2011, the top 25 arrangers did not include any Gulf
banks at all. Now, even relatively small Gulf institutions such
as Dubai Islamic Bank and Saudi Arabia's Riyad Bank
have entered the league tables.
There is evidence that the entry of Gulf banks into the bond
arranging business within their region has increased competition
and squeezed fees - making it more attractive for the Gulf
institutions to seek arranging activity outside their region.
According to estimates by Thomson Reuters and Freeman
Consulting, fees for international dollar bonds arranged in the
Gulf this year have totalled about 0.22 percent of the size of
the deals, down from roughly 0.58 percent in 2010.
Rapid, oil-fuelled growth in the Gulf's banking industry
over the last few years has helped local banks bulk up to
challenge foreign competitors; banking assets in the six-nation
Gulf Cooperation Council ballooned to $1.47 trillion in 2012
from $1.09 trillion in 2008, according to a study by QNB.
This has helped Gulf banks to hire some high-profile talent
from international institutions over the past year. Qatar's
QInvest hired Michael Katounas from Credit Suisse to
lead its investment banking operation; Simon Penney moved from
Royal Bank of Scotland to Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank
as head of wholesale and international banking, with
responsibilities including the debt markets.
The global financial crisis supported the trend, by forcing
many Western banks to downsize their Gulf operations as they
focused on repairing balance sheets back home. Similarly, the
introduction of tighter global capital rules in Basel III
banking standards over the next few years may help Gulf banks;
they are flush with capital, while many Western banks may face
higher costs.
Meanwhile, the last three years of high oil prices have seen
a surge in the amount of money which Gulf Arab states have
available to invest abroad. One indicator of this, the Saudi
Arabian central bank's net foreign reserves, has jumped 52
percent since May 2011 to $732 billion.
At a time of economic instability, this makes Gulf investors
highly sought after by many bond issuers around the world. The
fact that many Gulf funds are Islamic partly explains the
increasing interest around the world in issuing sukuk (Islamic
bonds); Senegal is in the process of selling its first sovereign
sukuk.
Gulf banks, many of them with close links to their
governments, are often the best way of reaching top investors in
the region such as sovereign wealth funds.
When Britain raised 200 million pounds ($345 million)
through five-year sukuk last month, two of the five banks
mandated to arrange the issue were from the Gulf: NBAD and
Qatar's Barwa Bank. They worked alongside HSBC, Standard
Chartered and Malaysia's CIMB.
SUKUK
In fact, sukuk are emerging as a key area in which Gulf
banks can expand internationally. Although several foreign banks
such as HSBC have major expertise in sukuk, the Gulf banks are
based in countries where Islamic banking is mainstream, and some
are dedicated Islamic banks themselves; this may give them an
advantage in developing their sukuk arranging operations.
Three of Turkey's four Islamic banks are affiliates of Gulf
banks, which has helped steer Turkish sukuk issues to Gulf
arrangers. Sukuk from Albaraka Turk and Kuveyt Turk
this year were arranged by Gulf banks.
Banks from the Gulf are also looking at Malaysia, which
accounts for over two-thirds of global sukuk volumes, and
Thailand and Indonesia to expand their arranging business.
"We certainly have been Europe- and MENA (Middle East and
North Africa)-focused, and continue to be so, in our activity
for capital financing be it sukuk, syndication, project finance
or structured finance," said Khalid Al-Subeai, acting group
chief executive at Barwa Bank.
"We do think Asia is interesting and we know there is unique
value that Barwa Bank can bring, specifically to sukuk issuers."
Dubai's Mashreq Bank, which began arranging
syndicated loans for state-run entities and financial
institutions in Sri Lanka in 2011, leveraged this into a role as
an arranger for a $175 million, five-year bond issue by Sri
Lankan Airlines last month. Standard Chartered was lead
arranger; QNB Capital was also an arranger.
"The Gulf fixed income business is increasingly crowded and
the fee income is shrinking. That aside, there are opportunities
elsewhere where we can leverage our existing relationships and
make inroads in markets outside the GCC," said Rahul Goyal,
associate director for debt capital markets at Mashreq.
"We are actively pitching for bond and sukuk mandates in
Asia and Africa, along with growing our DCM franchise in the
region as well."
