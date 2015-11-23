DUBAI Nov 23 A number of Gulf banks are in the process of raising loan financing for themselves to help counteract a liquidity squeeze caused by lower oil prices, banking sources aware of the matter said on Monday.

Among the transactions currently being worked on are:

- National Bank of Abu Dhabi is seeking a one-year loan, for which they have reached out to around 10 relationship banks to source. The United Arab Emirates' largest lender wants to pay 35 basis points over the London interbank offered rate (Libor) for the loan.

- Commercial Bank of Qatar is marketing to potential lenders a $800 million loan of three years duration to refinance existing debt. The loan will pay all-in pricing -- which includes the interest rate and arrangement fees -- of 110 bps over Libor.

- Doha Bank is marketing a $500 million two-year loan, which pays all-in pricing of 95 bps over Libor.

- Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank is seeking a two-year loan at an all-in rate of 150 bps over Libor.

- Dubai's Noor Bank wants to arrange a three-year loan with an all-in rate of 115 bps over the benchmark.

CBQ, Doha Bank and Noor Bank didn't immediately respond to requests for comment, while NBAD and Al Hilal declined to comment.

